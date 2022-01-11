  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Zhiloy kompleks na etape stroitelstva v rayone Kadykey

Akarca, Türkei
von € 473,000
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 81 to 244 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnanlage Roskoshnyy kompleks v rayone Oba
Yaylali, Türkei
von € 150,000
51 m² 1 Wohnung
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Das Projekt befindet sich im Oba-Gebiet ( und ist für VNZH ) geeignet                                                                                                                                               ADVANCE ist ein Projekt für warme Böden und ein Sonnensystem, das seinen eigenen Strom produzieren kann.
Nur 32 Apartments mit einzigartigem Blick auf die Festung, das Meer und die Stadt
✅ 24 sq. 1 + 1 ( 47,50 m2 )
✅ 8 sq. 2 + 1 Duplex ( 103,3 m2 )
Komplexe Merkmale
✅ Sonnensystem
✅ Pool
✅ Überdachter Parkplatz
✅ Innenpool
✅ Fitnessstudio
✅ Sauna
✅ Hamam
✅ Wintergarten
✅ Kinderspielplatz
✅ Wandergebiete
✅ Grillen
Merkmale der Wohnung
✅ Warmer Boden
✅ Eingebautes Küchen-Headset
✅ Stahltür
✅ Hilton Badezimmer
✅ Wechselrichterklimaanlage im Raum                                                                                                                                                                   Projektstart 11/01/2022.                                                                                                                                                                                     Ende des Projekts 31.12.2023                                                                                                                                                                                         zum Meer 2 km                                                                                                                                                                                                           40% Anzahlung und der verbleibende Ratenbetrag vor Abschluss
Wohnanlage New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Das Sanierungsprojekt für die gesamte Nachbarschaft im Zentrum von Istanbul. Hier werden der Komplex mehrerer Wohn-, Büro- und Einzelhandelsgeschäfte sowie ein Fünf-Sterne-Hotel gebaut. Eine Fußgängerzone mit Bäckereien, Lebensmitteln und Gemüseläden führt durch den gesamten Block.

Die Innenhöfe haben Gärten mit kleinen Teichen. Jedes Apartment verfügt über einen Balkon und kann entweder in einem hellen, minimalistischen oder dunklen, klassischen Design fertiggestellt werden. Die Bewohner der Apartments haben Zugang zum Hotelservice rund um die Uhr und zum Parken für 3.900 Autos. Jede Wohnung verfügt über mindestens 1 Parkplatz ( im Preis ).

Phase 1 des Projekts - Abschluss Ende 2022.

Phase 2 - 2025.

Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses

Der Komplex umfasst auch:

  • 20 Restaurants und 120 Geschäfte.
  • Kino.
  • Der Food Court.
  • 24/7 Sicherheit.
  • Shuttle zur U-Bahn-Station und U-Bahn-Stationen.
Vorteile

Der Entwickler ist der Gewinner des wichtigsten internationalen Architekturpreises International Property Awards in der Kategorie Innenarchitektur.

Eigentum bereit, geeignet für die Staatsbürgerschaft.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Zentrale Stadtteile, einschließlich Beyoglu, sind am meisten mit Infrastruktureinrichtungen gesättigt: Krankenhäuser, Einkaufszentren, Schulen und Universitäten, Boutiquen und Hotels.

  • Bushaltestelle - 200 m
  • E5 - 2 km
  • U-Bahnstation - 1,8 km
  • Istiklal Straße - 2 km
  • Park - 1,4 km
Wohnanlage New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
Bauherr: TRANIO

Die Residenz verfügt über ein kleines Geschäftszentrum mit Geschäften, Büros, Cafés und Restaurants, einen Fitnessraum, Sicherheit, Wanderwege, eine Sauna und einen Hamam, eine Grünfläche, einen Innenpool, ein Kinderspielplatz.

Fertigstellung - Oktober 2023.

Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur

Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe aller notwendigen Infrastrukturen und des Stadtzentrums, nur wenige Gehminuten von einer U-Bahnstation und Einkaufszentren entfernt.

  • Metrobus - 2 km
  • Schule - 3 km
  • Stadtzentrum - 15 km
  • Einkaufszentrum - 2 km
  • U-Bahnstation - 400 Meter
  • Universität - 3 km
  • Krankenhaus - 4 km
  • Bushaltestelle - 700 Meter
  • Flughafen - 35 km
  • Autobahn E-5 - 3 km
