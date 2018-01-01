  1. Realting.com
Wohnanlage Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik

Akarca, Türkei
von € 260,000
Wohnanlage Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Über den Komplex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 177 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Akarca, Türkei
Wohnviertel Comfortable 2+1 apartment with sea view in Avsallar
Avsallar, Türkei
Avsallar, Türkei
Wohnviertel Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Avsallar, Türkei
Avsallar, Türkei
Wohnviertel Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Mahmutlar, Türkei
Wohnviertel Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Türkei
Karakocali, Türkei
Wohngebäude Asian Istanbul apartments project
Marmararegion, Türkei
Marmararegion, Türkei
Wohnanlage Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Akarca, Türkei
von € 260,000
Wohnanlage Stroyaschiysya proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey na Kleopatre
Alanya, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments am Cleopatra Beach. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 60 bis 172 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 150 Meter. Neue Immobilien auf Cleopatra sind immer exklusiv, weil es nicht so viele Orte für neue Häuser gibt. Nur hier ist die maximale Nachfrage nach Wohnungen in einem neuen Wohnungsbestand. In der Regel werden alle neuen Projekte häufig noch verkauft, bevor der Komplex in Betrieb genommen wird. Verpassen Sie nicht die einzigartige Version von Immobilien im neuen Gebäude auf Cleopatra in Alanya. Dieses Gebiet gilt als Elite, einer der teuersten Orte am Mittelmeer. Der 2,5 km lange Cleopatra-Strand zeichnet sich durch ein komfortables Ufer mit angenehmem Sand aus, hat ein Qualitätszeichen « Blaue Flagge » und rechtfertigt es vollständig. Cleopatra-Infrastruktur: Geschäfte, Supermärkte, Boutiquen, Märkte, Dienstleistungen, Salons, Büros, Krankenhäuser, Apotheken. Es gibt auch viele öffentliche und private Schulen. Diese Eigenschaft eignet sich zur Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft. Um die Details zu klären, schreiben Sie uns einen Chat, bestellen Sie einen Anruf oder hinterlassen Sie einen Antrag. Wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter!
Wohnanlage Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 285 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Wohnanlage Residential Complex,Beylikdüzü
Marmararegion, Türkei
von € 425,762
64–212 m² 4 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2023

 

Auf der europäischen Seite Istanbuls, insbesondere des neuen Es befindet sich in der Region Beylikdüzü, die einen Blick auf das Marmarameer und eine städtische Schnittstelle bietet. nehmen.

• Atatürk Havalimanı'na 17 Dakika. • Istanbul'un yeni havalimanına 43 dakika. •
Marmarapark Alışveriş Merkezi'ne 5 dakikalık yürüme mesafesin de. • E5 ana yoluna 1
Dakika. • metrobüs istasyonuna 1 Dakika.

