Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Villa
Area:
Building - 75 m²
Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 125 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)
Payback - 3 years
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years
Completion of construction: november 2023
District: Denpasar
Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms
Unique location: City