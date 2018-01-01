  1. Realting.com
Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Denpasar, Indonesien
von
€90,683
;
4
Über den Komplex

Villa

  • Spacious swimming pool
  • 2 bedrooms


Area:
Building - 75 m²

Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 125 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)
Payback - 3 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years
Completion of construction: november 2023
 

District: Denpasar

Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Unique location: City

Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesien
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa NILA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesien
von
€466,239
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesien
von
€267,927
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesien
von
€274,797
Villa LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesien
von
€663,177
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesien
Preis auf Anfrage
Fläche 200 m²
1 objekt 1
Kapitulation vor: 2021
Seit 1991 unterstützen wir internationale Investoren beim Bau von Villen auf Bali nach höchsten Qualitätsstandards. Mit Ilot Property Bali müssen Sie sich um nichts kümmern - unser Team kümmert sich um alle Immobilieninvestitionszyklen: vom Erwerb eines Grundstücks über den Bau einer Villa bis hin zur Verwaltung.
Villa PARQ blue
Villa PARQ blue
Ungasan, Indonesien
von
€178,618
Fläche 50 m²
1 objekt 1
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Der Komplex der Villen PARQ blau ist die Villa auf dem "Instagram" des Bali Wir haben den besten Ort der Insel ausgewählt und schaffen einen neuen Attraktionspunkt für diejenigen, die ein zweites Haus am Meer und ein profitables Investitionsprojekt suchen. Hier ist alles für einen schicken Urlaub: der azurblaue Ozean, der goldene Sand und die komfortablen Strandclubs!!! Der Villenkomplex PARQ Blue ist das größte Großprojekt an der Küste von Melasti Beach. Bis Ende 2023 sollen in der ersten Bauphase 200 Villen gebaut werden. Der Gesamtkomplex besteht aus drei Linien und wird 21 Hektar dauern. Zum Verkauf Villen von 75 bis 300 qm. Sie wählen: Meer- oder Inselblick. Sie bekommen trotzdem: luxuriöse Architektur vom führenden Designbüro und Ihrem eigenen Pool. 20.000 m² Infrastruktur auf dem Gebiet: Restaurants, Kaffeehäuser, Bäckereien, Spa, Fitnesscenter, Supermarkt, Galerie der Markenboutiquen. Projekt des legendären Schöpfers von PARQ U Andre Frey. Zinsfreie Installation für die Bauzeit. Es gibt verschiedene Möglichkeiten! Wir warten auf Ihre Bewerbungen! Wir werden helfen, profitabel zu investieren!!
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesien
von
€228,998
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: DDA Real Estate
Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines KOSTENLOSEN Objekts und organisieren einen sicheren Deal mit dem Entwickler! Die Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA liegt 7 Minuten vom beliebten Strand Berava in der modernen Gegend von Changu entfernt. Die Villen werden in zwei Layoutoptionen präsentiert: 70 und 110 qm. Studio mit einem und zwei Schlafzimmern. Das Innere der Villa ist bis ins kleinste Detail durchdacht. Die Möglichkeit, ein Design zu wählen, ist hell und dunkel. Panoramablick vom Fenster auf die malerische Natur Balis. Changu ist die beliebteste Gegend in Bali und unter Touristen berühmt. Stabiles Jahreseinkommen - 13-20%, Rückzahlung - 4-6 Jahre. Komplexe Infrastruktur: Pool, Kino, Bar / Hookah. Rufen Sie an oder schreiben Sie, beantworten Sie alle Ihre Fragen! Wir bieten nur profitable und zuverlässige Immobilien in Bali an. Warum ist es für Sie von Vorteil: - Wir wählen Immobilien in Bali für Ihr Budget aus und wünschen völlig KOSTENLOS; - Die durchschnittliche Rendite der Mietwohnungen im Jahr beträgt 15-20%. Wir bieten nur rentable Einrichtungen, sowohl zur Vermietung als auch für einen dauerhaften Aufenthalt; - Der Preis für Immobilien in Bali wächst um etwa 15-20%; - Wir sind ein exklusiver Vertreter von Top-Entwicklern. Wir werden die besten Einrichtungen zu den günstigsten Preisen anbieten; - Wir helfen bei der Erlangung einer sicheren Transaktion und bei der Verwaltung von Immobilien; - Treffen, zeigen und erzählen Sie alles über Immobilien und das Leben in diesem schönen Land; - Rechtliche Unterstützung vom Beginn bis zum Ende der Transaktion als Geschenk; - Interessante, komfortable Raten.
