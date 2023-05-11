Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Gundstücke mit Bergblick kaufen in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
Grundstück
Afetes, Griechenland
€ 3,500,000
Zum Verkauf stehendes Grundstück im Süden von Lefokastro, Griechenland, bietet ein…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skotina, Griechenland
1
1
€ 30,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 600 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Der Bau auf dem Grundstück…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 7300 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet hat das Grunds…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kokkino Nero, Griechenland
1
1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 494 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 8076 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat gut, Baugenehmigung von 280 qm…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Vlassios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1
1
€ 80,000
Zum Verkauf eingezäuntes Land von 2500 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Der Bau auf d…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Karitsa, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
1
1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
1
1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
1
1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Gymno, Griechenland
1
1
€ 48,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 680 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasser…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Seta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Grundstück von 1243 Quadratmetern in Volos-Pilio. Das Gebiet verfü…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
makrinitsa, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Ionia, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 4000 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Gebiet verfügt über Was…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alli Meria, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Makrinitsa, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,150,000
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Onoufrios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 450 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Gebiet verfügt üb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alli Meria, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1
1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
