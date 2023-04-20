Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Grundstücksfläche:
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Region Kreta
Regionalbezirk Chania
Platanias Municipality
Gundstücke in Platanias Municipality, Griechenland
Alles löschen
85 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 180,000
Dieses Grundstück zum Verkauf in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania ist ein fantastisches Grund…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Koufos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 6000 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 150,000
Dieses amphitheatrische Grundstück zum Verkauf in Maleme, Chania, ist ein einzigartiges Grun…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 96,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2562 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2140 qm auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2140 qm auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Tavronitis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 243 Quadratmetern auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wass…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Vatolakkos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 350,000
This fantastic plot for sale in Maleme, Platanias is just 120 m away from the sandy beach of…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 3,500,000
A flat sea front plot of 14000 sqm with high building density of 6500 sqm and direct access …
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
€ 180,000
This plot of land for sale in Tavronitis is 3200 sqm with a building density of 200 sqm. It …
Grundstück
Polemarchi, Griechenland
€ 80,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in a serene area, in the vill…
Grundstück
Glossa, Griechenland
€ 50,000
Dieses wunderschöne Grundstück in Chania Kreta zum Verkauf befindet sich im malerischen Dorf…
Grundstück
Glossa, Griechenland
€ 60,000
This amazing plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village of …
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
€ 150,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located just steps away from the beautiful beach of …
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
Preis auf Anfrage
This is a seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located in the area of Ta…
Grundstück
Xamoudochori, Griechenland
€ 50,000
These two plots of land for sale in Chania are located next to the main road of the village …
Grundstück
Polemarchi, Griechenland
€ 130,000
These two plots for sale in the area of Platanias, are located in the village Polemarchi. Th…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 165,000
Plot of land for sale in Chania, in the area of Platanias. The plot has a surface of 715 sqm…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 100,000
This plot for sale in the area of Platanias, Chania covers 760 sqms and offers a building de…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 180,000
Plot for sale in Platanias, Chania, with a surface of 1172 sqms. The plot has a building den…
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 65,000
Dieses Grundstück zum Verkauf in Chania befindet sich im Dorf Plakalona zwischen Kissamos un…
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 80,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 75,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Grundstück
Vlacheronitissa, Griechenland
€ 47,000
This plot for sale in Vlacheronitissa, Chania has a surface of 1208 sqms and a building dens…
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
This plot for sale in Chania is located on the seafront of the area of Maleme. It has a size…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 75,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 400 qm auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Stro…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 86,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte