Gundstücke in Platanias Municipality, Griechenland

85 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 180,000
Dieses Grundstück zum Verkauf in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania ist ein fantastisches Grund…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Koufos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Koufos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 6000 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 150,000
Dieses amphitheatrische Grundstück zum Verkauf in Maleme, Chania, ist ein einzigartiges Grun…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ravdoucha, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 96,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2562 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ravdoucha, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2140 qm auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ravdoucha, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ravdoucha, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2140 qm auf Kreta
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Tavronitis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Tavronitis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 243 Quadratmetern auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wass…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Vatolakkos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Vatolakkos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 350,000
This fantastic plot for sale in Maleme, Platanias is just 120 m away from the sandy beach of…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 3,500,000
A flat sea front plot of 14000 sqm with high building density of 6500 sqm and direct access …
Grundstück in Tavronitis, Griechenland
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
€ 180,000
This plot of land for sale in Tavronitis is 3200 sqm with a building density of 200 sqm. It …
Grundstück in Polemarchi, Griechenland
Grundstück
Polemarchi, Griechenland
€ 80,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in a serene area, in the vill…
Grundstück in Glossa, Griechenland
Grundstück
Glossa, Griechenland
€ 50,000
Dieses wunderschöne Grundstück in Chania Kreta zum Verkauf befindet sich im malerischen Dorf…
Grundstück in Glossa, Griechenland
Grundstück
Glossa, Griechenland
€ 60,000
This amazing plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the picturesque village of …
Grundstück in Tavronitis, Griechenland
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
€ 150,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located just steps away from the beautiful beach of …
Grundstück in Tavronitis, Griechenland
Grundstück
Tavronitis, Griechenland
Preis auf Anfrage
This is a seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located in the area of Ta…
Grundstück in Xamoudochori, Griechenland
Grundstück
Xamoudochori, Griechenland
€ 50,000
These two plots of land for sale in Chania are located next to the main road of the village …
Grundstück in Polemarchi, Griechenland
Grundstück
Polemarchi, Griechenland
€ 130,000
These two plots for sale in the area of Platanias, are located in the village Polemarchi. Th…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 165,000
Plot of land for sale in Chania, in the area of Platanias. The plot has a surface of 715 sqm…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 100,000
This plot for sale in the area of Platanias, Chania covers 760 sqms and offers a building de…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 180,000
Plot for sale in Platanias, Chania, with a surface of 1172 sqms. The plot has a building den…
Grundstück in Drapanias, Griechenland
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 65,000
Dieses Grundstück zum Verkauf in Chania befindet sich im Dorf Plakalona zwischen Kissamos un…
Grundstück in Drapanias, Griechenland
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 80,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Grundstück in Drapanias, Griechenland
Grundstück
Drapanias, Griechenland
€ 75,000
This plot for sale in the area of Kissamos in Chania, is located in the village of Plakalona…
Grundstück in Vlacheronitissa, Griechenland
Grundstück
Vlacheronitissa, Griechenland
€ 47,000
This plot for sale in Vlacheronitissa, Chania has a surface of 1208 sqms and a building dens…
Grundstück in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück
Maleme, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
This plot for sale in Chania is located on the seafront of the area of Maleme. It has a size…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kamisiana, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kamisiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kolimbari Hafen, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 75,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 400 qm auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Stro…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Maleme, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maleme, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 86,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
