Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien

Gundstücke in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Griechenland

22 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 62,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,350,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 310,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unot of Polichni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
Realting.com
Gehen