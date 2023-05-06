Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Gundstücke in Panorama Municipal Unit, Griechenland

17 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 365,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,450,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Realting.com
Gehen