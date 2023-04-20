Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Municipality of Saronikos
Gundstücke in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
25 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
608 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
Grundstück
Saronis, Griechenland
1 230 m²
€ 260,000
ID: #GTK021 - Kalyvia Thorikou, Lagonisi: corner plot of 1230sq.m. under inclusion acre perm…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 350 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 150 Qua…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 335,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
The land is located in the area of Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 266,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1800 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Br…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 318,000
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 812 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 602 qm in Attika. Das Grundstück befindet sich in Saronida
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 360 sq.me…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
The plot of land is located in Saronida area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 540 sq.m is located in Anavisos area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale land of 536 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 322 sq.me…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
The plot is located in the area Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
The plot is located in the Kalivia Thorikou area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 560,000
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
