  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Ermionida

Gundstücke in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland

26 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The plot is located in …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 12000 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Gebiet hat…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 158,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 13658 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Gebiet hat…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Iliokastro, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Iliokastro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the pl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kilada, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kilada, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,000,000
Zu verkaufen ein Grundstück mit einer Gesamtfläche von 11.000 m² an einem atemberaubend schö…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
We offer you a land plot, located in the picturesque coastal zone. It is amazingly beautiful…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq m. This magnificent land plot is notable for its loc…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a unique plot with an unprecedented location, situated on a hilltop between Porto H…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale a plot with a very convenient location, it is situated only 200 meters away from th…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Please pay attention! For sale two land plots with an area of 2000 sq m each. Very convenien…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 4000 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Gebiet hat …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Grundstück im östlichen Teil von Porto Heli, in einer ruhigen Bucht von…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ermioni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ermioni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 9,600,000
Wir bieten Ihnen ein Grundstück in der Küstenzone Petrofalassa, Sindoni. Diese ruhige Gegend…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zum Verkauf angebotene Grundstücke mit einer Gesamtfläche von jeweils 4.000 m² in der Region…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
The plot is situated in Agios Emilianos, municipality of Porto Heli. Nearby is a similar plo…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a large plot of land consisting of buildings, that can be used as a farm. The plot …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 202sq.m is located in Porto Xeli area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Das Grundstück befindet sich in der Region Ermionida
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 15,000,000
For sale land of 114000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 10,000,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 56000 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Gebiet ver…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 14.000 Quadratmetern in der Region Peloponnes.. Das Grundstück b…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 44600 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Geb…
