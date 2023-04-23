Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Gundstücke in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland

23 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Perigiali, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Perigiali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in korphos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
korphos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 600 s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Vraxati are…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 1900 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 800 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
The plot of land is located in Lexeo area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lecheo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Lexeo area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lecheo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
Das Grundstück, auf dem 134 m² gebaut werden können, befindet sich in der Gegend von Perigiali
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lecheo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,675,000
Camping zu verkaufen! Der Campingplatz befindet sich in der Gegend von Lechaeo - Korinthien.…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 26,850
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Orea Eleni project- Paradise on Ear…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Alepochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Alepochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lecheo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5512 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lecheo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,524,000
For sale land of 18445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The plot is located in Kato Assos …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kato Assos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
The plot is located in the area of Assos, in the prefecture of Korinthia
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 276 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Stro…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
