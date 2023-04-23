Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Municipality of Corinth
Gundstücke in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
23 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Perigiali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
korphos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 600 s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Vraxati are…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 1900 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 800 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
The plot of land is located in Lexeo area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Lexeo area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
Das Grundstück, auf dem 134 m² gebaut werden können, befindet sich in der Gegend von Perigiali
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,675,000
Camping zu verkaufen! Der Campingplatz befindet sich in der Gegend von Lechaeo - Korinthien.…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 26,850
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Orea Eleni project- Paradise on Ear…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Alepochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5512 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lecheo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,524,000
For sale land of 18445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The plot is located in Kato Assos …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kato Assos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
The plot is located in the area of Assos, in the prefecture of Korinthia
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 276 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Stro…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
