Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Grundstücksfläche:
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Region Kreta
Regionalbezirk Chania
Kissamos Municipality
Kissamos
Gundstücke in Kissamos, Griechenland
Alles löschen
22 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korfalonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 1600 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 850,000
Ein fantastisches Grundstück am Meer zum Verkauf in Kastelli, Kissamos von 8271,05 m² mit ei…
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 107,000
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 130,000
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 299,000
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 399,000
This is an exclusive seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located right …
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 85,000
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 3,750,000
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korfalonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 342 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 356,000
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallergiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 1360 qm auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Str…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallergiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte