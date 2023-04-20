Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gundstücke in Kissamos, Griechenland

22 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korfalonas, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korfalonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 1600 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 850,000
Ein fantastisches Grundstück am Meer zum Verkauf in Kastelli, Kissamos von 8271,05 m² mit ei…
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 107,000
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 130,000
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 299,000
This is a fabulous seafront plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, located in the a…
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 399,000
This is an exclusive seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located right …
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 85,000
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for sale in Kissamos, Chania with a total surface of 110,000 sqms. The plot is …
Grundstück in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Kissamos, Griechenland
€ 3,750,000
This investment plot for sale in Kissamos, Chania has a surface of 40,000 sqms and a very hi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korfalonas, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korfalonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 533 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 342 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 356,000
For sale land of 955 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
For sale fenced land of 2130 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kissamos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kissamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallergiana, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallergiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 1360 qm auf Kreta. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, Str…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallergiana, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallergiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 308 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
