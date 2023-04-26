Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gundstücke in Regionalbezirk Kefalonia, Griechenland

21 immobilienobjekt total found
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
3 600 m²
€ 500,000
Der Standort befindet sich in der Gegend von Assos in der Präfektur Korinth
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,200,000
Das Land, in dem 1900 m² gebaut werden können, befindet sich in der Region Vrakhati
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
176 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
Eine exklusive Immobilie wird zum Verkauf angeboten - die unbewohnte Insel Sofia als Teil de…
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 750,000
Grundstück zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 12.000 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Es hat Meerb…
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
580 m²
€ 450,000
Grundstück zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 580 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Auf dem Territo…
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Grundstück in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Katochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Katochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Katochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Katochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lixouri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Grundstück in Markoulata, Griechenland
Grundstück
Markoulata, Griechenland
€ 500,000
ID: # W101 - Präfektur Kefallinia, Kefalonia: ZU VERKAUFNeigungsgrundstück 252 m mit einer F…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Mesovounia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Mesovounia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 153 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Poros, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Poros, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 74,500
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Lakithra, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lakithra, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale Land 6681 sq.meters located in Lakithra area, in the south of Kefalonia. This large…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chaliotata, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chaliotata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chaliotata, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chaliotata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Fiskardo, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Fiskardo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 650 qm in Kefalonia. Das Land hat einen wunderbaren Meerblick, S…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Thiramonas, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Thiramonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Faraklata, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Faraklata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
