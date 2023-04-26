Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region der Ionischen Inseln
Gundstücke in Regionalbezirk Kefalonia, Griechenland
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
3 600 m²
€ 500,000
Der Standort befindet sich in der Gegend von Assos in der Präfektur Korinth
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,200,000
Das Land, in dem 1900 m² gebaut werden können, befindet sich in der Region Vrakhati
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
176 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
Eine exklusive Immobilie wird zum Verkauf angeboten - die unbewohnte Insel Sofia als Teil de…
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 750,000
Grundstück zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 12.000 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Es hat Meerb…
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
580 m²
€ 450,000
Grundstück zum Verkauf mit einer Fläche von 580 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Auf dem Territo…
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Kefalonia. The site is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 3110 sq.m. in Kefalonia. On the territory of the well, water i…
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,200 sq.m. in Kefalonia. It has a magnificent view of the se…
Grundstück
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 7318 sq.m. on the Ionian Islands. It has a magnificent view of…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Katochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Katochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Grundstück
Markoulata, Griechenland
€ 500,000
ID: # W101 - Präfektur Kefallinia, Kefalonia: ZU VERKAUFNeigungsgrundstück 252 m mit einer F…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Mesovounia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 153 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Poros, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 74,500
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Lakithra, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale Land 6681 sq.meters located in Lakithra area, in the south of Kefalonia. This large…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chaliotata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chaliotata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Fiskardo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 650 qm in Kefalonia. Das Land hat einen wunderbaren Meerblick, S…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Thiramonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Faraklata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
