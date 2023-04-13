Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Grundstücksfläche:
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Region Ostmakedonien und Thrakien
Kavala Prefecture
Berghütte kaufen in Kavala, Griechenland
Alles löschen
60 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kastro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 28000 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt üb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maries, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kastro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen ein Grundstück von 13.000 qm auf der Insel Thassos. Das Grundstück liegt 280 m …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 320 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 16000 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt üb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Potamias, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1250 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verf…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Potamia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 160 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 504 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 11250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has well, water sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Rachoni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3763 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The land has a sea view, mountain …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Sotiras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 80 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Wasse…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5365 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 2240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 32,500
For sale land of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 4025 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wass…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte