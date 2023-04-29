Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gundstücke mit Bergblick kaufen in Kavala Prefecture, Griechenland

Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kastro, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kastro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 28000 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt üb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Astrida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Maries, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Maries, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kastro, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kastro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen ein Grundstück von 13.000 qm auf der Insel Thassos. Das Grundstück liegt 280 m …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 320 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ormos Prinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 16000 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt üb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Potamias, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Potamias, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1250 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verf…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Potamia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Potamia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 160 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 504 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Astrida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 11250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has well, water sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Rachoni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Rachoni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3763 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Thassos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Thassos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Sotiros, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The land has a sea view, mountain …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Sotiras, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Sotiras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 25,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 80 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Wasse…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5365 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Skala Rachoniou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 2240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 32,500
For sale land of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Chrysi Ammoudia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Astrida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Astrida, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 4025 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Thassos. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wass…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2720 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
