Gundstücke am Meer in Katerini, Griechenland

23 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 19704 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 975 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet ve…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Elatochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1200 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet v…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 12955 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 54000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4862 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Sevasti, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Sevasti, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 20,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 1800 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Land hat einen herrli…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 135,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 4000 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über W…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Elatochori, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 65000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply. T…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 330,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4685 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Peristasi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Peristasi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 10952 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 450 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Land hat Meerblick, Bergblick
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 9735 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über W…
