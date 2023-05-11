Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Grundstücksfläche:
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Katerini
Gundstücke am Meer in Katerini, Griechenland
Alles löschen
23 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
1
1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 19704 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
1
1
€ 45,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 975 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet ve…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
1
1
€ 220,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1200 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet v…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 12955 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 54000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4862 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 590,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Sevasti, Griechenland
1
1
€ 20,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 1800 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Land hat einen herrli…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 135,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 4000 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über W…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 65000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply. T…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
1
1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 330,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4685 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
1
1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Peristasi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 10952 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 60,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 450 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Land hat Meerblick, Bergblick
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 950,000
Zu verkaufen Land von 9735 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Gebiet verfügt über W…
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte