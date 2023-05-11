Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Gundstücke mit Bergblick kaufen in Attika, Griechenland
40 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 385 qm in Attika. Das Land hat einen Blick auf die Berge, Waldbl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Rafina, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2000 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Land hat Meerblick, Bergblick.…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The land has a wonderfull mountain view, forest v…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ioulida, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 800 s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ioulida, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 13500 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, St…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 546 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Giannitsi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korissia, Griechenland
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 96,000
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Keratea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 131,000
This plot of land is located in Anavyssos, coastal village in the south-eastern Attica, abou…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Paiania, Griechenland
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 2638 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. T…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 120,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 455 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Land hat einen Blick auf…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 861,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
Grundstück 5 Zimmer
Markopoulo, Griechenland
5
1
€ 56,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 950 qm in Attika. Das Land hat einen herrlichen Meerblick, Bergb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1800 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Br…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
1
1
€ 59,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The lan…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 42,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 350 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 150 Qua…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Perdika, Griechenland
1
1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 8800 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 400 Qu…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply. The land has a wo…
Grundstück 3 Schlafzimmer
Kypseli, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1
1
€ 450,000
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Makri, Griechenland
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5704 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 74000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
