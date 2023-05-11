Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika

Gundstücke mit Bergblick kaufen in Attika, Griechenland

40 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 385 qm in Attika. Das Land hat einen Blick auf die Berge, Waldbl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Rafina, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Rafina, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 2000 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Land hat Meerblick, Bergblick.…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The land has a wonderfull mountain view, forest v…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ioulida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ioulida, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 800 s…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ioulida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ioulida, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 13500 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet verfügt über Wasserversorgung, St…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agios Konstantinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 546 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Giannitsi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Giannitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Korissia, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Korissia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 96,000
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Keratea, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Keratea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 131,000
This plot of land is located in Anavyssos, coastal village in the south-eastern Attica, abou…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Paiania, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Paiania, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 2638 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. T…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Koropi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 455 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Land hat einen Blick auf…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 861,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
Grundstück 5 Zimmer in Markopoulo, Griechenland
Grundstück 5 Zimmer
Markopoulo, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 56,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 950 qm in Attika. Das Land hat einen herrlichen Meerblick, Bergb…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1800 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Br…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kalyvia Thorikou, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 59,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The lan…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 42,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 350 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 150 Qua…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Perdika, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Perdika, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 8800 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 400 Qu…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kitsi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kitsi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply. The land has a wo…
Grundstück 3 Schlafzimmer in Kypseli, Griechenland
Grundstück 3 Schlafzimmer
Kypseli, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Makri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Makri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5704 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Saint Spyridon, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Athen, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Athen, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 74000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
