Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region Peloponnes
Gundstücke in Regionalbezirk Argolis, Griechenland
41 immobilienobjekt total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Drepano, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,050,000
Grundstück
Astros Strand, Griechenland
2 m²
€ 1,800,000
Grundstück
Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
4 700 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück
Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
7 400 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
450 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
862 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,500,000
Grundstück 15 Zimmer
Nafplio, Griechenland
15
450 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück
Nafplio, Griechenland
1 310 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
1
1
€ 158,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Iliokastro, Griechenland
1
1
€ 35,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kilada, Griechenland
1
1
€ 5,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1
1
€ 4,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 700,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1
1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ermioni, Griechenland
1
1
€ 9,600,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
1
1
€ 900,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,300,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
1
1
€ 160,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
1
1
€ 3,500,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 260,000
