  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region Peloponnes

Gundstücke in Regionalbezirk Argolis, Griechenland

41 immobilienobjekt total found
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Drepano, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Drepano, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Grundstück in Astros Strand, Griechenland
Grundstück
Astros Strand, Griechenland
Fläche 2 m²
€ 1,800,000
Grundstück in Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Grundstück
Argos-Mykene, Griechenland
Fläche 4 700 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück in Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
Grundstück
Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
Fläche 7 400 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück in Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
Grundstück
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
Fläche 450 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück in Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
Grundstück
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
Fläche 862 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Nea Tiryntha, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Grundstück 15 Zimmer in Nafplio, Griechenland
Grundstück 15 Zimmer
Nafplio, Griechenland
Zimmer 15
Fläche 450 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück in Nafplio, Griechenland
Grundstück
Nafplio, Griechenland
Fläche 1 310 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 158,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Iliokastro, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Iliokastro, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Kilada, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Kilada, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Ermioni, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Ermioni, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 9,600,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
