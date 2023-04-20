Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika
  4. Region Attika
  5. Municipality of Saronikos

Gundstücke in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Griechenland

19 immobilienobjekte total found
Grundstück in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Grundstück
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
608 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 350 qm in Attika. Das Gebiet hat eine Baugenehmigung von 150 Qua…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in lakka, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 335,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in lakka, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
The land is located in the area of ​​Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in lakka, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 266,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen eingezäuntes Land von 1800 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Gebiet hat Struktur, Br…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 318,000
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 812 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in lakka, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
lakka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen Grundstück von 602 qm in Attika. Das Grundstück befindet sich in Saronida
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 360 sq.me…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 540 sq.m is located in Anavisos area
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Anavyssos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Grundstück 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Grundstück 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 560,000
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Realting.com
Gehen