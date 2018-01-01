  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgien
€87,077
Über den Komplex

The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.

Eigenschaften

  • Wache
  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet
  • Individuelle Heizung
  • Grobes Finish
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Parken
  • Aufzug
  • Online-Tour
Premiumklasse
Monolithisch
2027
Mit Innenausbau
Wohnungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Wohnungspreis, EUR
Wohnungen 1 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 54.2
Preis pro m², EUR 2,477
Wohnungspreis, EUR 134,111
Wohnungen 2 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 72.8
Preis pro m², EUR 1,985
Wohnungspreis, EUR 144,505
Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Immobilienpreis, EUR
Wohnungen Wohnung
Fläche, m² 34.6
Preis pro m², EUR 2,572
Wohnungspreis, EUR 89,000
Standort des Neubaus
Batumi, Georgien

