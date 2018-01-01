  1. Realting.com
Alliance Renaissance

Kobuleti, Georgien
€51,763
Über den Komplex

Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Alliance Group. This project will mark its footprint in the climatic and balneological resort of Kobuleti and will stand out with its unique location — only 30 meters away from the sea.

The structure of this complex will be composed of 3 towers A, B, and C, connected by a common podium, and a stand-alone 14-story health and fitness center of an international and reputable brand. The health center is specially designed, offering a unique space for as many as 15 different types of therapeutic procedures, including:

– Cardiovascular Therapy
– Respiratory Therapy
– Gastrointestinal Therapy
– Nervous System Therapy
– Musculoskeletal Therapy
– Dermatological Therapy
– Aesthetic Therapy
– Nutritionology Therapy
– Post-traumatic Therapy
– Psychological Therapy

Speaking of its investment value, the Alliance Renaissance is a truly outstanding project in the region, not only by its unique and innovative design but also due to a total project cost of 112 million USD, reflecting the scale, sophistication, and far-reaching impact of this development project — making it one of the perfect options to consider.

Eigenschaften

  • Wache
  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet
  • Individuelle Heizung
  • Grobes Finish
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Parken
  • Aufzug
  • Online-Tour
Objektdaten
Klasse
Klasse
Premiumklasse
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Monolithisch
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2027
Finishing-Optionen
Finishing-Optionen
Mit Innenausbau
Wohnungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Wohnungspreis, EUR
Wohnungen 1 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 62.9
Preis pro m², EUR 1,430
Wohnungspreis, EUR 89,918
Wohnungen 2 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 105.2
Preis pro m², EUR 1,493
Wohnungspreis, EUR 157,018
Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Immobilienpreis, EUR
Wohnungen Wohnung
Fläche, m² 31.2
Preis pro m², EUR 1,662
Wohnungspreis, EUR 51,763
Standort des Neubaus
Kobuleti, Georgien

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
