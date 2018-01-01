New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.

Facilities and equipment in the house

In bathroom:

Full length wall tiles in the bathroom

Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet

Wall mirror and LED lamp

Shower tray 80x100 cm

Towel dryer

In the kitchen:

Worktop, sink and cabinet

Tall cabinet with LED strip

2 ceramic burners

Wall tiles

Kitchen hood

Fridge

In the living room:

PVC flooring and matching skirting boards

Insulating double glazing

Lacquered steel radiator

Cabinets

Entrance door with 3-point lock

Smartphone access control

Adjustable sun shields

Advantages

The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.

Location and nearby infrastructure

4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202

10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport