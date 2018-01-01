  1. Realting.com
  2. Frankreich
  3. New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nizza, Frankreich
von
€182,500
;
5
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.

Facilities and equipment in the house

In bathroom:

  • Full length wall tiles in the bathroom
  • Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet
  • Wall mirror and LED lamp
  • Shower tray 80x100 cm
  • Towel dryer

In the kitchen:

  • Worktop, sink and cabinet
  • Tall cabinet with LED strip
  • 2 ceramic burners
  • Wall tiles
  • Kitchen hood
  • Fridge

In the living room:

  • PVC flooring and matching skirting boards
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Lacquered steel radiator
  • Cabinets
  • Entrance door with 3-point lock
  • Smartphone access control
  • Adjustable sun shields
Advantages

The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.

Location and nearby infrastructure

4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202

10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport

Standort des Neubaus
Nizza, Frankreich

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, Frankreich
von
€421,900
Wohnanlage New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Plaisir, Frankreich
von
€200,000
Wohnanlage New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Frankreich
von
€265,000
Wohnanlage First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€1,60M
Wohnanlage New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€309,000
Sie sehen gerade
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€182,500
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, Frankreich
von
€276,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Der moderne Wohnkomplex besteht aus 46 Apartments mit 2-5 Zimmern und 4 zweistöckigen Häusern, einem üppigen mediterranen Garten, einer Tiefgarage, einem Abstellraum für Fahrräder und Kinderwagen. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Beleuchtete Gemeinschaftsräume, Überwachungssystem mit Kameras, Vigik-Zugang, Bildtelefon Smart Home System, gesteuert durch Smartphone oder Tablet 3-monatige Unterstützung für den Einstieg und das Einrichten der gesamten vorinstallierten Hardware 2 Jahre Garantie auf Geräte, die bereits zu Hause installiert sind Landetür mit A2P 5-Punkt-Schloss Doppelverglasung für gute Wärme- und Schalldämmung Elektrische Fensterläden in Wohnräumen Badezimmer mit Waschtisch, beleuchtetem Spiegel, beheiztem Handtuchhalter, Badewanne oder flachem Duschwanne Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur 2 km zum Bahnhof von Cannes 3 km zu den Stränden von Cannes 25 km zum Flughafen Nizza Côte d'Azur
Wohnanlage New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Wohnanlage New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, Frankreich
von
€228,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Der moderne Wohnkomplex besteht aus 4 Gebäuden, von denen 2 vollständig bewohnbar sind und von einem üppigen Garten umgeben sind. Apartments verschiedener Art stehen zur Verfügung - von Studios bis zu Apartments mit drei Schlafzimmern. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Die Gemeinde renoviert aktiv eine große Anzahl ihrer Bezirke und bietet ihren Bewohnern eine gute Lebensqualität. Créteil ist derzeit über 4 U-Bahn-Stationen (Linie 8), Linie 15 des Grand Paris Express-Zugs mit Paris verbunden, sowie 2 RER-Stationen (Station Créteil-Pompadour und Station Saint-Maur — Creteil). Die Stadt ist auch durch die Autobahnen A86, RD1, RN6 und RN 186 verbunden, was einen uneingeschränkten Zugang zur Hauptstadt oder den benachbarten Städten ermöglicht. Etwa 18% der Stadtfläche sind von Grünflächen besetzt. Es gibt 108 Spielplätze für Kinder. Die Stadt hat eine große Anzahl von Bildungseinrichtungen — 24 Kindergärten, 24 Grundschulen, 9 Kindergärten, 11 Hochschulen und 11 Gymnasien. Es wurden Sportanlagen für Erwachsene und Jugendliche — 12 Sporthallen, 5 multifunktionale Hallen und 3 Schwimmbäder geschaffen. Créteil verfügt über ein pulsierendes Stadtzentrum mit zahlreichen kulturellen Freizeiteinrichtungen, vom Arts House bis zum National Choreographic Center, sowie eine Kunstgalerie, ein Konservatorium und eine Medienbibliothek.
Wohnanlage First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€1,60M
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Nach einem anstrengenden Tag im Herzen des lebhaften Nizza ist diese Residenz der richtige Ort, da sie das ganze Jahr über ein Urlaubsgefühl bietet. Zypressen-, Oliven- und Zitrusbäume im Garten-Belvedere beschatten die Fußgängerwege, die den riesigen Park der Residenz durchziehen. Die Promenade mit Blick auf die Terrassen öffnet sich zur atemberaubenden Landschaft und zum Meer, während das angenehme südländische Leben rund um den Pool, den Spielplatz und die Rotunde im Freien gedeiht. Die geräumigen und raffinierten Wohnungen bieten Platz für 2 bis 5 Zimmer, von denen die meisten eine doppelte Ausrichtung haben und immer durch einen großen privaten Außenbereich erweitert werden. Die hohen Decken und großen Erkerfenster lassen das natürliche Licht dank eines Hochleistungsschattiersystems herein, jedoch ohne Übermaß. In der obersten Etage verfügen die außergewöhnlichen Wohnungen über riesige Panoramaterrassen mit freiem Meerblick. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Schallschutz-Estrich (Bedeckung) Großformatfliesen 60x60 cm Wende-Kugelklimaanlage Bodenfliesen und Steingutfliesen in Rahmenhöhe in den Badezimmern und Duschräumen Waschtisch mit Spiegel und LED-Licht in den Badezimmern und Duschräumen Handtuchtrockner und Duschbildschirm Einbauschränke Schiebe-Außenschreinerei aus lackiertem Aluminium Motorisierte Rollläden Glasgeländer Hausautomationsvorausrüstung Landetüren mit A2P-Schlössern Zugangskontrolle für Videophone und Vigik Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Fabron ist ein grüner und wohlhabender Wohnhügel westlich von Nizza mit Blick auf die Baie des Anges (Bucht Angels ’) und wird für ihren Meerblick und seine Ruhe geschätzt. Diese « Dolce vita » wird jetzt durch die erstklassigen städtischen Infrastrukturen des benachbarten Eco-Vallée ergänzt, was den Bezirk zu einem Schaufenster für die Metropole macht. Die Gegend ist bequem für das tägliche Leben mit der Nähe der La Lanterne Schule und des kleinen Einkaufszentrums « La Pignata Dorf » mit seiner Bäckerei, Apotheke und dem Restaurant. Für Momente der Entspannung erreichen Sie bequem die Promenade des Anglais mit ihrem Fahrrad / Fahrspur sowie den berühmten Stränden. Am Fuße des Hügels, im Bereich der Var-Ebene, die auch mit den Straßenbahnlinien 2 und 3 erreichbar ist, sind die Annehmlichkeiten und Einrichtungen mit dem Auto weniger als 10 Minuten * entfernt: eine weiterführende Schule, eine High School und eine Universität sowie das Einkaufszentrum Nice Valley, das Nikaïa-Theater, das Allianz Riviera-Stadion usw.
Realting.com
Gehen