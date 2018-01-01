  1. Realting.com
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
Company type
Bauherr
Año de fundación de la compañía
2008
Sprachen
English, Русский, Українська
Webseite
www.amberstar.pt
Über den Entwickler

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Neue Gebäude
Terra
Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
von € 349,000
155–227 m² 2 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Inspiriert von einem aktiven Lebensstil, der Natur und Raffinesse verbindet, in dem die Bewohner die Natur genießen können, mit einer familiären Atmosphäre, die der ganzen Familie Wohlbefinden bietet.

Die umliegenden Grünflächen erstrecken sich bis ins Innere der Eigentumswohnung. Ein Garten von über 1000 m ² ist das Herz und die Inspiration für den Namen dieses Komplexes. Es ist eine grüne und ruhige Gegend, in der Kinder sicher spielen können.

In "Terra" wurde jedes Detail so konzipiert, dass es maximalen Komfort und Eleganz bietet, in Harmonie lebt und in einer privaten und friedlichen Umgebung Wurzeln schlägt.

Diese Wohnanlage mit zwei bis vier Schlafzimmer-Typologien besteht aus Apartments mit modernen Linien und markantem Design und begünstigt das Vorhandensein von natürlichem Licht durch große Fenster und geräumige Balkone, helle Farben und Gemeinschaftsräume.

Alle Wohnbereiche wurden mit großen Räumen entworfen, die das tägliche Leben erleichtern sollen, wo die Flexibilität, Küchen mit offenen oder geschlossenen Wohnräumen ( zu positionieren - dank Schiebetüren bis zur Decke - einzigartige Vielseitigkeit schafft. Ein Highlight ist die Master-Suite mit einem Schrankbereich, einer unabhängigen Waschküche, einem Gemeinschaftsbad und einem kompletten Badezimmer in allen Apartments.

Die Exklusivität dieses Projekts lässt keine Details unberührt.

Die Qualität der Oberflächen und Geräte bringt Terra auf ein hohes Maß an Raffinesse. 

Rua do Pilar
Rua do Pilar
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
von € 508,250
67–116 m² 2 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Wohnkomplex mitten im historischen Zentrum von Vila Nova de Gaia.

Es gibt T0 ( -Lose ) und T2 ( 2-Schlafzimmer ) -Typen der zum Verkauf stehenden Wohnungen. Einige der Apartments verfügen über einen Balkon mit Blick auf den Fluss Douro. Alle Apartments verfügen über eine voll ausgestattete Küche und eingebaute Möbel.

Die Apartments können komplett dekoriert und möbliert verkauft werden.

Der Komplex liegt nur wenige Gehminuten von den wichtigsten Touristenattraktionen entfernt .

Befindet sich in:
-50 m vom Parkplatz Miaraporto entfernt;
-300m vom Institut für Künste ;
-350m vom Morro Garden entfernt;
-550 m vom Fluss Gaia entfernt;
-850m von der Santa Marinha Grundschule.

Der Abschluss des Baus wird bis Ende April 2023 erwartet. 

Ceuta, Porto
Ceuta, Porto
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
von € 245,000

Neues Gebäude im kulturellen und historischen Zentrum von Porto.


Das Gebäude befindet sich in einem lebhaften Viertel, im Volksmund Baixa do Porto genannt.
Das Gebäude verfügt über einen Aufzug, was unter den historischen Gebäuden des Zentrums von Porto von Vorteil ist.
Das Gebäude innen und außen wurde aus hochwertigen Premium-Finish-Materialien gebaut. Die Zimmer sind mit Holzböden aus portugiesischer Kiefer ausgestattet und mit Doppelverglasung, Klimaanlage Daikin und anderen Annehmlichkeiten ausgestattet, die Ihr Leben so angenehm wie möglich gestalten, nach den Standards des modernen Lebens.
Im Vergleich zu den Marktpreisen in der Region sind die Preise pro Quadratmeter in diesem Gebäude recht demokratisch.


Die Wohnungen haben:
- Klimaanlagen;
- Video-Gegensprechanlagen;
- gepanzerte Türen;
- Waschmaschinen und Trockner.

Das Hotel liegt in einem Gebiet mit gut entwickelter Infrastruktur und nur in:
- 300m zur U-Bahnstation Aliados!
- 550 m zum Bahnhof von San Bento;
- 450 m zur Gemeindekammer von Porto;
- 1,3 km zu den Weinkellern von Porto.

Verpassen Sie diese Gelegenheit nicht!

Loja Bijou
Loja Bijou
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
von € 263,000
65–290 m² 10 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2023

Wohnkomplex in einem historischen Gebäude, das eines der interessantesten in der Stadt Porto ist. Der Komplex besteht aus drei Gebäuden verschiedener Typen ( A / B / C ), Kombination eines großartigen Beispiels für Architektur im Modeon-Stil und Palastarchitektur aus dem frühen 20. Jahrhundert.



Das Gebäude befindet sich neben dem historischen Zentrum, das in der Liste des UNESCO-Weltkulturerbes aufgeführt ist. Insgesamt ( in drei Gebäuden ) 32 Wohnungen und 2 Gewerbegebiete werden gebaut. Ein Architekturprojekt wurde mit dem Ziel entwickelt, das historische Gebäude wiederherzustellen und zu erweitern, Wiederbelebung seiner subtilen Raffinesse in Kombination mit modernen Funktionen, die ein hohes Maß an Komfort und Funktionalität garantiert und damit die Anforderungen des modernen Lebens erfüllt.



Der Keller hat Zugang für Autos und besteht aus Parkplätzen für 14 Sitzplätze, Tanks und zwei Verbindungsräumen mit Treppenhäusern und Aufzügen.



Der unterirdische Raum verfügt über 15 Sitzplätze und Aufzüge. Gewerbeflächen in Gebäude B und verfügt über 69,6 Quadratmeter Wohnfläche. Die Geschäftsräume haben eine Korridorfläche von 49,59 Quadratmetern, einen Korridor von 14,49 Quadratmetern und ein Badezimmer. Die monatliche Miete beträgt 1520 Euro / Rendite von 6,5%. Der Haupteingang erfolgt über die Straße. Ort:



- 190 m von der 1. CEB do Sol Grundschule entfernt;



- 260 m vom Nationaltheater São João entfernt;



- 400 m vom Praça da Batalha entfernt;



- 450 m vom Aussichtsplattform Fontainhas entfernt;



- 650 m von der U-Bahn und dem Bahnhof São Bento entfernt;



- 700 m vom Damm Porto entfernt. Die Installation ist für das Golden Visa-Programm in Portugal ab 350.000 € geeignet. Der Bauvertrag / Der Wiederaufbau beginnt im Juni 2021 und seine Fertigstellung ist für April 2023 geplant.

 

Parque das Nacoes
Parque das Nacoes
West, Portugal
von € 2,200,000
169 m² 2 Wohnungen

Geeignet für GOLDEN VISA 500K

Der Komplex befindet sich in guter Lage in Lissabon, einem neuen 16-stöckigen Wohngebäude mit Blick auf den Fluss und den Park.

Dieser Wohnkomplex bietet eine Reihe attraktiver Optionen für Menschen unterschiedlichen Alters. Mit einem modernen Ansatz soll dieses Gebäude den Familien maximalen Komfort bieten.

Diese hellen und eleganten Apartments mit Terrassen und Balkonen mit sorgfältig durchdachten Details nach höchsten Qualitätsstandards. 

Es gibt Apartments mit 1,2,3 und 5 Schlafzimmern sowie Maisonette und Penthäusern.
Wohnungseigentümer haben auch Zugang zu einem exklusiven privaten Club.

Die Wohnanlage verfügt über Außen- und Innenpools, ein Fitnessstudio, eine Grünfläche, einen Spielplatz, einen Sicherheitsdienst und Videoüberwachung.

Ort:

9,7 km vom Comércio-Platz entfernt;
900 m vom Bahnhof Oriente entfernt;
600 m vom Zentrum von Vasco da Gama entfernt;
4 km vom Flughafen Lissabon entfernt.
 

