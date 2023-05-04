Russland
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Russland
Neue Häuser in Russland
Alle Neubauten in Russland
49
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Russland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Russland
Studio
Haus in Russland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Grundstück in Russland
VIP-Immobilien in Russland
Makler finden in Russland
Immobilienagenturen in Russland
Immobilienmakler in Russland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Russland
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Fertiges Geschäft
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Russland
Makler finden in Russland
Immobilienagenturen in Russland
Immobilienmakler in Russland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Fertiges Geschäft
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Russland
Föderationskreis Sibirien
Evenkiysky Rayon
Geschäftsimmobilien in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
Alles löschen
28 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Büro
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
4 835 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Büro
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
9 265 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
Preis auf Anfrage
Produktion
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
5 000 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
3 103 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
10 913 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
36 202 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
1 018 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
851 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Büro
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
493 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
356 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Büro
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
123 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
400 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
451 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
568 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
6 733 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
1 708 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
94 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
180 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Lager
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
5 996 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
411 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
8 956 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
1 457 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
440 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Produktion
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
4 842 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Restaurant, Café
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
956 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
356 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russland
4 625 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte