Büroräumen in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
10 immobilienobjekte total found
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 1,175,000
Büro im ganzen Stockwerk im Herzen des Stadtzentrums von Nikosia. Das Büro befindet sich auf…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
