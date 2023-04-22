Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Büroräumen in Nikosia, Nordzypern

10 immobilienobjekte total found
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 1,175,000
Büro im ganzen Stockwerk im Herzen des Stadtzentrums von Nikosia. Das Büro befindet sich auf…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Büro in Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
