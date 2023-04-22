Nordzypern
Entwickler in Nordzypern
Geschäftsimmobilien in Nikosia, Nordzypern
31 immobilienobjekt total found
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial plot with a building in Egkomi. The building consists of a ground floor with an…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Das Geschäft verfügt über 58 m² Verkaufsfl…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Der Laden verfügt über 90 m² Verkaufsfläch…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Insgesamt 150 m2 Ladenfläche können in Aglantzia gemietet werden.Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nikosia, Nordzypern
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 331 Quadratmetern in Nikosia. Die Eigentümer werden die Möbel mit …
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Gebäude / Geschäft steht in einer großen Gegend von Faneromeni zum Verkauf.Die Unterkunf…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Das Geschäft besteht aus einem 174 m² groß…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A mixed use building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a ground floor showroom of 516sqm wi…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein geräumiges Geschäft im Erdgeschoss des Gebäudes in Engomi, Nikosia. Es besteht …
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 2,000,000
Das Hotel liegt in einer der wichtigsten und prestigeträchtigsten Straßen Nikosias. Derzeit …
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial center in within the walls Nicosia.It comprises of:A common area of c. 450sqmSh…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Geschäft in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Ι t besteht aus: - Das Erdgeschoss von 279 …
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 1,175,000
Büro im ganzen Stockwerk im Herzen des Stadtzentrums von Nikosia. Das Büro befindet sich auf…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Gebäude in einer attraktiven und beliebten Lage in & nbsp; Makedonitissa-Viertel in Engomi &…
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Unvollständiger Geschäftsgebäudekomplex in sehr guter Lage in der Gemeinde Egkomi im Bezirk …
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
