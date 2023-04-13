Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nordzypern
  3. Famagusta

Gewerbeimmobilien in Famagusta, Nordzypern

Nikosia
37
Famagusta
24
31 immobilienobjekt total found
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Das Geschäft verfügt über 58 m² Verkaufsfl…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Der Laden verfügt über 90 m² Verkaufsfläch…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Insgesamt 150 m2 Ladenfläche können in Aglantzia gemietet werden.Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nikosia, Nordzypern
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 331 Quadratmetern in Nikosia. Die Eigentümer werden die Möbel mit …
kommerziell 2 Schlafzimmerin Famagusta, Nordzypern
kommerziell 2 Schlafzimmer
Famagusta, Nordzypern
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath
€ 86,781
Verkauf von Immobilien mit Blick auf das Mittelmeer in Zypern Das Projekt Ozyalcin 191-192 …
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Gebäude / Geschäft steht in einer großen Gegend von Faneromeni zum Verkauf.Die Unterkunf…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein Geschäft im Erdgeschoss in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Das Geschäft besteht aus einem 174 m² groß…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A mixed use building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a ground floor showroom of 516sqm wi…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein geräumiges Geschäft im Erdgeschoss des Gebäudes in Engomi, Nikosia. Es besteht …
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 2,000,000
Das Hotel liegt in einer der wichtigsten und prestigeträchtigsten Straßen Nikosias. Derzeit …
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial center in within the walls Nicosia.It comprises of:A common area of c. 450sqmSh…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Dies ist ein Geschäft in Aglantzia, Nikosia.Ι t besteht aus: - Das Erdgeschoss von 279 …
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
€ 1,175,000
Büro im ganzen Stockwerk im Herzen des Stadtzentrums von Nikosia. Das Büro befindet sich auf…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia …
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Gebäude in einer attraktiven und beliebten Lage in & nbsp; Makedonitissa-Viertel in Engomi &…
kommerziellin Nikosia, Nordzypern
kommerziell
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Unvollständiger Geschäftsgebäudekomplex in sehr guter Lage in der Gemeinde Egkomi im Bezirk …
Büroin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Büro
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Geschäftin Nikosia, Nordzypern
Geschäft
Nikosia, Nordzypern
Preis auf Anfrage
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…

Immobilienangaben in Famagusta, Nordzypern

günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen