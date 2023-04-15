Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gewerbeimmobilien in Vari Municipal Unit, Griechenland

10 immobilienobjekte total found
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
426 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
Produktionin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Produktion
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
3 735 m²
€ 26,000
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land Gesamtfläche 3735 qm. Preis: 48.550 €. Das Land ist 740 …
Produktionin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Produktion
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 153 m²
€ 11,500
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land Gesamtfläche 1153 qm. Das Land 11 hat Wei…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
This is a 3-storey building that is located on the central road in the district Vari, on the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
There is provided for sale commercial space of 576 sq.m. area which is located on one of the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …

Immobilienangaben in Vari Municipal Unit, Griechenland

