Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Thessalien

Gewerbeimmobilien am meer in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

Larisa
60
Municipality of Larissa
60
Leptokarya
38
Litochoro
10
Platamonas
5
Volos
5
South Pilio Municipality
2
Zagora
2
Zeig mehr
26 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotelin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel
Leptokarya, Griechenland
730 m² -1 Stockwerk
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 550 m² -1 Stockwerk
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotel 50 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 50 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
50 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,200,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1630 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. …
kommerziell 8 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 Zimmerin Zagora, Griechenland
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Zagora, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Ano Volos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ano Volos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 281 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Kokkino Nero, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kokkino Nero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Karitsa, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Karitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Koropi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Litochoro, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein dreistöckiges Gebäude mit einer Gesamtfläche von 550 qm. Ursprünglich s…
kommerziell 15 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 15 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
15 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Volos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 381 Quadratmetern in Volos-Pilio. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren für di…
kommerziell 5 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 650,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 24 Zimmerin Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
24 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 900,000
Wir bieten ein Hotel im Ferienort der Olympischen Riviera zum Verkauf an. Das zwei - -Story-…
Hotel 19 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 19 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
19 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 141 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen …
Hotel 28 Zimmerin Platamonas, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
28 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 Zimmerin Platamonas, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
28 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Litochoro, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Hotel 25 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 25 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
25 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

Immobilienangaben in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen