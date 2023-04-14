Berghütte kaufen in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
23 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 50 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
50 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,200,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1630 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. …
Hotel 23 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
23 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 900 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 3 Ebenen. E…
kommerziell 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale business of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Zagora, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 9 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 281 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kokkino Nero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Karitsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Chrysomilia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 2000 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland. Ein authentisches, moder…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein dreistöckiges Gebäude mit einer Gesamtfläche von 550 qm. Ursprünglich s…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale business - restaurant and cafe-bar, in a stunning location with a panoramic view of…
kommerziell 15 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
15 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
24 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 900,000
Wir bieten ein Hotel im Ferienort der Olympischen Riviera zum Verkauf an. Das zwei - -Story-…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 141 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Hotel 25 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
25 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
