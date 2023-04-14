Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hotel am meer in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

Larisa
26
Municipality of Larissa
26
Leptokarya
20
Platamonas
5
South Pilio Municipality
2
Volos
2
Zagora
2
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
2
12 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotelin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel
Leptokarya, Griechenland
730 m² -1 Stockwerk
€ 830,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 16 WC Area: 730 m2, 3 Levels, New building, Code. HPS511, 830.000 €
Hotelin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel
Leptokarya, Griechenland
1 550 m² -1 Stockwerk
€ 2,500,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel Area: 1550 m2, 5 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Code. HPS2746, 2.500.000 €
Hotel 50 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 50 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
50 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,200,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1630 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 Zimmerin Zagora, Griechenland
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Zagora, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Koropi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 24 Zimmerin Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Nea Mesagkala, Griechenland
24 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 900,000
Wir bieten ein Hotel im Ferienort der Olympischen Riviera zum Verkauf an. Das zwei - -Story-…
Hotel 19 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 19 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
19 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Hotel 28 Zimmerin Platamonas, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
28 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 Zimmerin Platamonas, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
28 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 25 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Hotel 25 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
25 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …

Immobilienangaben in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
