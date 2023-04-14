Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Neue Gebäude
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Gewerbeimmobilien in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
2 1 Zim. Wohnungen von 77 qm ( gross ), im 4. Stock eines Gebäudes im Zentrum der Stadt gele…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 15,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 50 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Industriefläche 239 qm im zweiten Stock des Gebäudes. Es besteht aus einem Einzelzimmer und …
kommerziell 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 28,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Eckbüro im Erdgeschoss 34 qm. in Sykes Bereich ( Thessaloniki ), in der…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 320 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Zum Verkauf steht eine Gewerbei…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 65,000
Α 49 qm Büroflächen in der Ermou 18 Straße im Zentrum von Thessaloniki stehen zum Verkauf. D…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
For sale business of 205 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Gewerbefläche von 300 m² im Zentrum von Thessaloniki, in der Nähe des staatlichen Krankenhau…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
For sale business of 86 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is heating
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
Zu verkaufen Erdgeschoss im historischen Zentrum von Thessaloniki. Es besteht aus: 84 qm Erd…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Eine Bürofläche von 195 qm wird im historischen Zentrum von Thessaloniki zum Verkauf angebot…
Investition 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
€ 14,000
ID Immobilien: 3-932 - Φάληρο, Unternehmen luftig im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen Gewerbefläche von 750 qm ( Erdgeschoss ) + 300 qm ( Loft ) im Osten von Thessal…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
There is available for sale a first floor apartment divided into 5 studios and a room which …
Investition 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
€ 13,000
ID Immobilien: 3-891 - Αγία Σοφία, Unternehmen luftig im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnflä…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 15,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 16 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
A whole floor of 180 sq.m. netto, located in Aristotelous place of Thessaloniki is for sale.…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Profitables Investitionsangebot! Zum Verkauf steht eine Gewerbeimmobilie im Zentrum von Thes…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 29,000
For sale commercial space 52 sq.m in the basement.It is located in the center of Thessaloniki
Büro 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
€ 110,000
ID Immobilien: 1-41 - Kato Toumpa, Buro luftig im Kellergeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche …
kommerziell
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
€ 3,500,000
Tennisclub. 9 Tennisplätze. Hauswirtschaftsraum. Fitnessstudio. Privates Projekt im Vorort P…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 6
Preis auf Anfrage
Es gibt ein 5-stöckiges Gebäude, das ohne Geschäftsräume im ersten Stock ( mit einer Fläche …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 160,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning.The owners wil…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 60,000
Commercial space for sale near the city center, close to the central streets of Thessaloniki…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 85 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Ein Blick auf die Stadt öffnet s…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating.The…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented. Soth…
