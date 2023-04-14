Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gewerbeimmobilien in Rethymno, Griechenland
25 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Hotel
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 100 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,600,000
In der Gegend von Perivolia, 2 km vom Stadtzentrum und nur 50 m vom Sandstrand von Rethymnon…
Hotel 6 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
3 bath
368 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 980,000
Der Sandstrand von Rethymnon ist zweifellos der Diamant der Stadt, sowie die größte Attrakti…
kommerziell 10 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
693 m²
€ 750,000
Great investment opportunity exclusively from our office, in the area of Pigianos Kampos Ret…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel
Rethymno, Griechenland
€ 1,650,000
Dieses Hotel zum Verkauf in Rethymno befindet sich in der Stadt, etwa 1,5 km vom Zentrum ent…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skouloufia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a building, in the center of Rethymno, with total area of 450sq.m. The building is …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a commercial property of 410sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor is divid…
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315sq.m on the island of Crete.It has a magnificent view o…
Hotel 117 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
117 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 9,000,000
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale Business. The angular shop of 200 sq.m on Crete. The shop consists from the first f…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of 154m2…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 560,000
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 292 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 400,000
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 421,000
Wohnblock zum Verkauf in Rethymno Kreta. Das Wohnhaus befindet sich 389 m² auf einem 440 m² …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Gallos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Zu verkaufen in Rethymnon Semi-Basement Business Space mit Zugangsrampe. Ι im Zentrum d…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Gewerbeimmobilie zum Verkauf im Zentrum von Rethymnon an der Küstenstraße. Das Anwesen beste…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 760,000
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…
