Gewerbeimmobilien in Rethymno, Griechenland

25 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotelin Rethymno, Griechenland
Hotel
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 100 m² Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,600,000
In der Gegend von Perivolia, 2 km vom Stadtzentrum und nur 50 m vom Sandstrand von Rethymnon…
Hotel 6 Schlafzimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Hotel 6 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
3 bath 368 m² Etagenzahl 3
€ 980,000
Der Sandstrand von Rethymnon ist zweifellos der Diamant der Stadt, sowie die größte Attrakti…
kommerziell 10 Schlafzimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
kommerziell 10 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath 693 m²
€ 750,000
Great investment opportunity exclusively from our office, in the area of Pigianos Kampos Ret…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotelin Rethymno, Griechenland
Hotel
Rethymno, Griechenland
€ 1,650,000
Dieses Hotel zum Verkauf in Rethymno befindet sich in der Stadt, etwa 1,5 km vom Zentrum ent…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Skouloufia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skouloufia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
This project concerns the construction of 32 stone villas 100sq.m each and a total area of 3…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a building, in the center of Rethymno, with total area of 450sq.m. The building is …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a commercial property of 410sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor is divid…
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315sq.m on the island of Crete.It has a magnificent view o…
Hotel 117 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Hotel 117 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
117 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 9,000,000
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale Business. The angular shop of 200 sq.m on Crete. The shop consists from the first f…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
The hotel is located near the village of Sfakaki at Rethymno. Around the hotel are located a…
Hotel 14 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of ​​154m2…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 560,000
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 292 Quadratmetern auf Kreta
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 400,000
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 421,000
Wohnblock zum Verkauf in Rethymno Kreta. Das Wohnhaus befindet sich 389 m² auf einem 440 m² …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 375,000
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Gallos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Gallos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
Zu verkaufen in Rethymnon Semi-Basement Business Space mit Zugangsrampe. Ι im Zentrum d…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Gewerbeimmobilie zum Verkauf im Zentrum von Rethymnon an der Küstenstraße. Das Anwesen beste…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 760,000
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…

