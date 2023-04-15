Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gewerbeimmobilien in Regionalbezirk Athen-Nord, Griechenland

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
16
Neo Psychiko
14
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
2
Chalandri
1
22 immobilienobjekte total found
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 590 Quadratmetern in Athen. Es gibt eine Klimaanlage und eine Mark…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
264 m²
€ 650,000
Immobiliencode: 14423 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Raum, undefiniertes Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 2…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
155 m²
€ 450,000
Immobiliencode: 24422 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Raum, undefiniertes Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 1…
Geschäft 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Geschäft 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Immobiliencode: 14420 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Platz an der Fassade Geschäft mit einer Gesamtfläche …
Büro 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
Büro 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
70 m²
€ 95,000
Immobiliencode: 1392 - ZU VERKAUFEN 2 Räume, seitlich an Seite Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche v…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi Zum Verkauf Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 78 qm. Im 2. Stock. Besteht…
kommerziell 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 80,000
Es ist ein Stück Immobilien zum Verkauf vorgesehen 108 qm. Das befindet sich in der Gemeinde…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
kommerziell 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
The semi-basement piece of real estate for commercial use is located in the Municipality of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
Es ist ein Wohngebäude im Herzen von Athen zum Verkauf angeboten. Kolonaki ist ein Stadtteil…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 105,000
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Chalandri, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Chalandri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten, Gewerbeflächen im Landkreis Charargos . Es befindet sich im Untergesc…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Athen-Nord, Griechenland

