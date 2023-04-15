Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Andere
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Gewerbeimmobilien in Regionalbezirk Athen-Nord, Griechenland
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
16
Neo Psychiko
14
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
2
Chalandri
1
Alles löschen
22 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 590 Quadratmetern in Athen. Es gibt eine Klimaanlage und eine Mark…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
264 m²
€ 650,000
Immobiliencode: 14423 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Raum, undefiniertes Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 2…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
155 m²
€ 450,000
Immobiliencode: 24422 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Raum, undefiniertes Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 1…
Geschäft 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Immobiliencode: 14420 - ZU VERKAUFEN 1 Platz an der Fassade Geschäft mit einer Gesamtfläche …
Büro 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
70 m²
€ 95,000
Immobiliencode: 1392 - ZU VERKAUFEN 2 Räume, seitlich an Seite Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche v…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi Zum Verkauf Büro mit einer Gesamtfläche von 78 qm. Im 2. Stock. Besteht…
kommerziell 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 80,000
Es ist ein Stück Immobilien zum Verkauf vorgesehen 108 qm. Das befindet sich in der Gemeinde…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
kommerziell 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 45,000
The semi-basement piece of real estate for commercial use is located in the Municipality of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
Es ist ein Wohngebäude im Herzen von Athen zum Verkauf angeboten. Kolonaki ist ein Stadtteil…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 105,000
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of 165 …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
kommerziell 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Chalandri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten, Gewerbeflächen im Landkreis Charargos . Es befindet sich im Untergesc…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…
Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Athen-Nord, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte