  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Katerini

Geschäftsimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Katerini, Griechenland

Kallithea
20
Korinos
20
Peristasi
7
21 immobilienobjekt total found
kommerziell 5 Zimmer in Peristasi, Griechenland
kommerziell 5 Zimmer
Peristasi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 28 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 28
Etagenzahl 5
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 820 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 5 Ebenen. E…
Hotel 16 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Etagenzahl 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
kommerziell 9 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
kommerziell 9 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 235 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Ein Blick auf den Berg…
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Stockwerk 4/1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Elatochori, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a commercial property which functions as an Aqua Park in the Olympic Riviera. The A…
Hotel 90 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Hotel 90 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 90
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 5800 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 3 Ebenen. …
Hotel 24 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 24
Etagenzahl 5
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Kato Agios Ioannis, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kato Agios Ioannis, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace, heating and …
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Elatochori, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,600,000
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen ein Hotel von 580qm. in der Region Olympic Riviera. Das Gebäude ist in 3 -Böden…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Kallithea, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Korinos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel zu verkaufen 1000 qm. Das Hotel besteht aus 29 voll ausgestatteten Zimmern. Die Gesamt…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Elatochori, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
Hotel 17 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 17
Etagenzahl 4
€ 700,000
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Neo Keramidi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neo Keramidi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 150 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste
Hotel 25 Zimmer in Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Hotel 25 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
Zimmer 25
Etagenzahl 4
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 770 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. D…
Hotel 16 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 21 Zimmer in Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Hotel 21 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
Zimmer 21
Etagenzahl 4
€ 870,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 603 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. D…
