Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Katerini
Geschäftsimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Katerini, Griechenland
Kallithea
20
Korinos
20
Peristasi
7
21 immobilienobjekt total found
kommerziell 5 Zimmer
Peristasi, Griechenland
5
2
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
28
5
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 820 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 5 Ebenen. E…
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
16
3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
kommerziell 9 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
9
1
€ 490,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 235 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Ein Blick auf den Berg…
kommerziell 7 Schlafzimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
7
5
4/1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a commercial property which functions as an Aqua Park in the Olympic Riviera. The A…
Hotel 90 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
90
3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 5800 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 3 Ebenen. …
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
24
5
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kato Agios Ioannis, Griechenland
1
1
€ 950,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Trapezounda, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace, heating and …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
1
2
€ 1,600,000
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen ein Hotel von 580qm. in der Region Olympic Riviera. Das Gebäude ist in 3 -Böden…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kallithea, Griechenland
1
1
€ 770,000
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 800,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel zu verkaufen 1000 qm. Das Hotel besteht aus 29 voll ausgestatteten Zimmern. Die Gesamt…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Elatochori, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
17
4
€ 700,000
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neo Keramidi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 80,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 150 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste
Hotel 25 Zimmer
Nea Chrani, Griechenland
25
4
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 770 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. D…
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
16
3
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 21 Zimmer
Olymbiaki Akti (Strand), Griechenland
21
4
€ 870,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 603 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Hotel hat 4 Ebenen. D…
