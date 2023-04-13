Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gewerbeimmobilien am meer in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

demos kerkyras
147
Korfu
145
Zakynthos Municipality
15
Zakynthos
6
demos leukadas
5
Gemeinde Kefalonia
3
Tsilivi
2
demos ithakes
1
61 immobilienobjekt total found
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Amoudi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amoudi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 410 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren …
Hotelin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Hotel
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Das zum Verkauf angebotene Hotel 2.500 m² befindet sich auf einem Grundstück von 3.000 m² un…
Hotel 31 Zimmerin Katastari, Griechenland
Hotel 31 Zimmer
Katastari, Griechenland
31 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 2051 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Die Eigentümer werden die…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Ano Volimes, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ano Volimes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,700,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels f…
Hotel 29 Zimmerin Vasiliki, Griechenland
Hotel 29 Zimmer
Vasiliki, Griechenland
29 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Spartilas, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Spartilas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 268 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Die Eigentümer werden die M…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen, ein operatives Geschäft - Bar-Restaurant für 500 Sitzplätze. Es wurde 2008 geb…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Lixouri, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Fryni, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fryni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 262 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There is air conditioning, heating and…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
Im Süden von Korfu, im beliebten Touristendorf Cavos, steht ein Ferienhaus mit einer Gesamtf…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
Im Süden der Insel Korfu, im Zentrum eines der beliebtesten Dörfer, steht ein Hotel zum Verk…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Bochali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Bochali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agii Deka, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agii Deka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Steno, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Steno, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
On one side of the building there is a living room of 50 sq.m and on the other side there is…

