Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region der Ionischen Inseln
  5. Hotels

Hotel mit Swimmingpool in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

demos kerkyras
81
Korfu
79
Zakynthos Municipality
10
demos leukadas
4
Zakynthos
4
Tsilivi
2
demos ithakes
1
Gemeinde Kefalonia
1
Zeig mehr
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kokkini, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 52 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Argassi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Argassi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
Das Hotel befindet sich auf der Insel Zakinthos am Sandstrand Kalamaki. Die 33 Zimmer des Ho…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 12 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Tsilivi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Tsilivi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Das Hotel befindet sich im Dorf Tsilivi im Südosten der Insel Zakynthos. Der Komplex besteht…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Souleika, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Souleika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Episkopiana, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Apartmentkomplex mit 8 Zimmer im Dorf Moraitika im Südosten der Insel K…
Hotel 17 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Hotel 17 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Es gibt ein separates Hotel - zum Verkauf, das aus zwei Gebäuden und einem Schwimmbad ( 7x15…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,350,000
Das 1000 m² große Hotel befindet sich in der Gegend von Agios Georgios Argyradon und besteht…
Hotel 7 Zimmerin Livadi, Griechenland
Hotel 7 Zimmer
Livadi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Afionas, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Afionas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Ipsos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ipsos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein 2.000 m² großes Aparthotel am Strand von Ipsos im nordöstlichen Teil vo…

Immobilienangaben in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen