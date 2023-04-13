Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
100 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amoudi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 410 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren …
Hotel
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Das zum Verkauf angebotene Hotel 2.500 m² befindet sich auf einem Grundstück von 3.000 m² un…
Hotel
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
165 m²
€ 325,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Gebäude von 165 qm in Kefalonia. Die Fenster bieten Stadtblick. Die Anl…
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
320 m²
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel mit einer Fläche von 320 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Das Hotel befindet …
Hotel 31 Zimmer
Katastari, Griechenland
31 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 2051 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Die Eigentümer werden die…
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m²
3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ano Volimes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,700,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels f…
Hotel 29 Zimmer
Vasiliki, Griechenland
29 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Hotel for sale of 1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sidari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
