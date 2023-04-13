Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region der Ionischen Inseln
  5. Hotels

Hotel in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

demos kerkyras
81
Korfu
79
Zakynthos Municipality
10
demos leukadas
4
Zakynthos
4
Tsilivi
2
demos ithakes
1
Gemeinde Kefalonia
1
Zeig mehr
100 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Amoudi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amoudi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 410 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt Sonnenkollektoren …
Hotelin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Hotel
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Das zum Verkauf angebotene Hotel 2.500 m² befindet sich auf einem Grundstück von 3.000 m² un…
Hotelin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Hotel
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
165 m²
€ 325,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Gebäude von 165 qm in Kefalonia. Die Fenster bieten Stadtblick. Die Anl…
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmerin Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmer
Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland
320 m²
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel mit einer Fläche von 320 qm auf den Ionischen Inseln. Das Hotel befindet …
Hotel 31 Zimmerin Katastari, Griechenland
Hotel 31 Zimmer
Katastari, Griechenland
31 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 2051 qm in Zante. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Die Eigentümer werden die…
Hotelin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m² 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Ano Volimes, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ano Volimes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,700,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels f…
Hotel 29 Zimmerin Vasiliki, Griechenland
Hotel 29 Zimmer
Vasiliki, Griechenland
29 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kokkini, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Lixouri, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 Zimmerin Episkopiana, Griechenland
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Hotel for sale of ​​1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Sidari, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sidari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…

Immobilienangaben in Region der Ionischen Inseln, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen