Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Ierissos

Geschäftsimmobilien am meer in Ierissos, Griechenland

9 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 16 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 740 qm in Chalkidiki. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Zu verkaufen Luxushot…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nautilus, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nautilus, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
Realting.com
Gehen