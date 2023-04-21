Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hotels in Ierissos, Griechenland

9 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 16 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 740 qm in Chalkidiki. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Zu verkaufen Luxushot…
Hotel 24 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
24 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a residential complex next to the independent monastic republic of St. Athos. It is…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer for sale a hotel of 920sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of a …
Hotel 6 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 6 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Roda, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nautilus, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nautilus, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
