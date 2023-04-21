Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
demos aristotele
Ierissos
Geschäftsimmobilien in Ierissos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 740 qm in Chalkidiki. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Zu verkaufen Luxushot…
Hotel 24 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
24 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale a residential complex next to the independent monastic republic of St. Athos. It is…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer for sale a hotel of 920sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of a …
Hotel 6 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel complex situated on the seafront of the beautiful peninsula of Mount Athos, H…
kommerziell 2 Schlafzimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 250 Quadratmetern in Athos, Chalkidiki. Es gibt einen Kamin, eine …
kommerziell 2 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 750,000
Sechs Wohnungen zum Verkauf in & alpha; malerisches Touristendorf der Halbinsel Athos: Zwei …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie von 150qm auf der Halbinsel Athos, Chalkidiki. Das Anwese…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nautilus, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Roda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ierissos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
