Hotels in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland

11 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 26 Schlafzimmer in Velvendos, Griechenland
Hotel 26 Schlafzimmer
Velvendos, Griechenland
2 000 m²
€ 2,400,000
Immobiliencode: 1324 - ZU VERKAUFEN 26 Plätze, Hotel mit einer Gesamtfläche von 2000 m², 2 E…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Tsepelovo, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Tsepelovo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Prosvoro, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Prosvoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 340,000
Ein Hotel zum Verkauf in Nordgriechenland, 10 km vom Ski entfernt. Das Hotel besteht aus fün…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Skoupa, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skoupa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Agios Germanos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Germanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Kallirroi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kallirroi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Kipoi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kipoi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen befindet sich ein 1000 m² großes Hotel in Kipi ( Kipoi ) im nördlichen Teil des…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Mesovouni, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Áno Pedina, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Hotel 21 Zimmer in Namata, Griechenland
Hotel 21 Zimmer
Namata, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Panorama, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
