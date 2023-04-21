Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Andere
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Hotel
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Epirus - Westmakedonien
Hotels
Hotels in Epirus - Westmakedonien, Griechenland
Ioannina
4
Ioannina Municipality
4
Kastoria
2
Municipality of Kastoria
2
Arta
1
Arta Municipality
1
demos eordaias
1
demos prespon
1
Igoumenitsa Municipality
1
Municipality of Servia
1
Velvendos
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Hotel
Alles löschen
11 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Hotel 26 Schlafzimmer
Velvendos, Griechenland
2 000 m²
€ 2,400,000
Immobiliencode: 1324 - ZU VERKAUFEN 26 Plätze, Hotel mit einer Gesamtfläche von 2000 m², 2 E…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Tsepelovo, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Prosvoro, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 340,000
Ein Hotel zum Verkauf in Nordgriechenland, 10 km vom Ski entfernt. Das Hotel besteht aus fün…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skoupa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Germanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kallirroi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kipoi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen befindet sich ein 1000 m² großes Hotel in Kipi ( Kipoi ) im nördlichen Teil des…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Mesovouni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Áno Pedina, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Hotel 21 Zimmer
Namata, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte