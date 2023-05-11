Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
9
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Andere
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Region Kreta
Regionalbezirk Lasithi
Provinz Agios Nikolaos
Geschäftsimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Agios Nikolaos
27
koinoteta elountas
11
Gemeinde Kalon Chorion
7
koinoteta brachasiou
6
koinoteta milatou
5
Gemeinde Kritsa
4
koinoteta broucha
3
Alles löschen
34 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Hotel 30 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
30
1
€ 2,800,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten wird ein altes Hotel im charmanten Plaka Village, Lassithi. Es bietet …
Hotel 9 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
9
1
€ 1,300,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein 650 m² großes Hotel auf einem 1100 m² großen Grundstück. Es bietet Pla…
Hotel 18 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
18
1
€ 1,300,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf einen kleinen Hotelkomplex an, der in zwei freistehende Gebäude unter…
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
17
1
€ 3,150,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein Hotel im Zentrum eines elitären touristischen Dorfes in der Region Las…
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
28
1
€ 8,400,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein Komplex von Apartments im traditionellen kretischen Stil im Mirabello-…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäftseigentum von 270 qm in der Präfektur Lasithi. Das Geschäft ist in fünf…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
29
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
2
€ 89,000
For sale business of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with th…
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
12
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Sisi, Griechenland
1
1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
22
1
€ 1,260,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Hotel mit einer Fläche von 790 qm in Lassithi auf Kreta an. Das H…
kommerziell 5 Zimmer
Agia Varvara, Griechenland
5
5
3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
15
1
€ 999,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Apart-Hotel mit einer Fläche von 1400 qm in Lassithi. Das Hotel besteht…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 11 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
11
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie von 2.000 qm auf der Insel Kreta. Das Anwesen befindet si…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 360,000
Immobilieninvestition in der Nähe von Agios Nikolaos, Kreta. Die Gesamtfläche des Gebäudes b…
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
15
1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 150,000
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kritsa, Griechenland
1
1
€ 141,000
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…
kommerziell 16 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
16
1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 310 qm auf Kreta. Ein Blick auf den Berg öffnet sich von den Fenstern
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
1
1
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen ein Komplex mit Häusern auf Kreta. Der Komplex besteht aus 10 Häusern, die in e…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 175,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft und Wohnung auf Kreta! Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem 60 m² großen …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 430,000
Business is suggested for sale in Agios Nikolaos city in Crete. The business is 330m2 and is…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte