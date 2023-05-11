Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Geschäftsimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland

34 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 30 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 30 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 30
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten wird ein altes Hotel im charmanten Plaka Village, Lassithi. Es bietet …
Hotel 9 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 9 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein 650 m² großes Hotel auf einem 1100 m² großen Grundstück. Es bietet Pla…
Hotel 18 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 18 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 18
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf einen kleinen Hotelkomplex an, der in zwei freistehende Gebäude unter…
Hotel 17 Zimmer in Elounda, Griechenland
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 17
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,150,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein Hotel im Zentrum eines elitären touristischen Dorfes in der Region Las…
Hotel 28 Zimmer in Elounda, Griechenland
Hotel 28 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 28
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,400,000
Zum Verkauf steht ein Komplex von Apartments im traditionellen kretischen Stil im Mirabello-…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäftseigentum von 270 qm in der Präfektur Lasithi. Das Geschäft ist in fünf…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 Zimmer in Elounda, Griechenland
Hotel 29 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 29
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 89,000
For sale business of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with th…
Hotel 12 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Sisi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Sisi, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 22 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 22
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,260,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Hotel mit einer Fläche von 790 qm in Lassithi auf Kreta an. Das H…
kommerziell 5 Zimmer in Agia Varvara, Griechenland
kommerziell 5 Zimmer
Agia Varvara, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 15
Etagenzahl 1
€ 999,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Apart-Hotel mit einer Fläche von 1400 qm in Lassithi. Das Hotel besteht…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 11 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 11 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie von 2.000 qm auf der Insel Kreta. Das Anwesen befindet si…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
Immobilieninvestition in der Nähe von Agios Nikolaos, Kreta. Die Gesamtfläche des Gebäudes b…
Hotel 15 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 15
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Kritsa, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kritsa, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 141,000
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…
kommerziell 16 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 16 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 370,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 310 qm auf Kreta. Ein Blick auf den Berg öffnet sich von den Fenstern
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Elounda, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Elounda, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen ein Komplex mit Häusern auf Kreta. Der Komplex besteht aus 10 Häusern, die in e…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Provinz Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 175,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft und Wohnung auf Kreta! Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem 60 m² großen …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
Business is suggested for sale in Agios Nikolaos city in Crete. The business is 330m2 and is…
