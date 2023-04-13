Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Region der Ionischen Inseln
  5. demos kerkyras
  6. Hotels

Hotel in demos kerkyras, Griechenland

Korfu
79
81 immobilienobjekt total found
Hotelin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m² 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kokkini, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 Zimmerin Episkopiana, Griechenland
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Hotel for sale of ​​1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Sidari, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sidari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Spartilas, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Spartilas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the north of Corfu, there is a cozy mini-hotel up for sale, consisting of 17 apartments a…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Im Süden der Hauptstadt verkauften sich die Corfu-Apartments 360 Quadratmeter, bestehend aus…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
Im Süden von Korfu, im beliebten Touristendorf Cavos, steht ein Ferienhaus mit einer Gesamtf…

