81 immobilienobjekt total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m²
3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Hotel for sale of 1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Sidari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Spartilas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the north of Corfu, there is a cozy mini-hotel up for sale, consisting of 17 apartments a…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Im Süden der Hauptstadt verkauften sich die Corfu-Apartments 360 Quadratmeter, bestehend aus…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
Im Süden von Korfu, im beliebten Touristendorf Cavos, steht ein Ferienhaus mit einer Gesamtf…
