Gewerbeimmobilien in demos kerkyras, Griechenland

Büroin Acharavi, Griechenland
Büro
Acharavi, Griechenland
366 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 860,000
Die Eigenschaft besteht aus folgenden Bereichen: 1. Geschäft im Erdgeschoss mit einer Gesamt…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
Zu verkaufen 4 Apartments, die als Unterkunft zur Miete dienen. Die Apartments befinden sich…
Hotelin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m² 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Spartilas, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Spartilas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 268 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Die Eigentümer werden die M…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kokkini, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
kommerziellin Kokkini, Griechenland
kommerziell
Kokkini, Griechenland
525 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 800,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Restaurant, Caféin Acharavi, Griechenland
Restaurant, Café
Acharavi, Griechenland
700 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 1,600,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Georgios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Produktionin Igoumenitsa, Griechenland
Produktion
Igoumenitsa, Griechenland
249 000 m²
€ 200,000
Ref: 1137 - NATIONALE STRASSENGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa VERKAUF Land Gesamtfläche 2490…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen, ein operatives Geschäft - Bar-Restaurant für 500 Sitzplätze. Es wurde 2008 geb…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Kompitsi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kompitsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Im Westen von Korfu, in den von Kontogialos, befindet sich ein 400 m² großes Gebäude, das au…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin demos kerkyras, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Peroulades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Benitses, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Benitses, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 110 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Zu verkaufen Geschäft im Ze…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, 2 commercial properties on the island of Corfu. The properties have an area of 22.…
Hotel 52 Zimmerin Avliotes, Griechenland
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
Zu verkaufen, zwei Gewerbeimmobilien im Erdgeschoss in einem beliebten Dorf auf der Insel Ko…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…

