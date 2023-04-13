Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Souleika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Episkopiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Apartmentkomplex mit 8 Zimmer im Dorf Moraitika im Südosten der Insel K…
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Es gibt ein separates Hotel - zum Verkauf, das aus zwei Gebäuden und einem Schwimmbad ( 7x15…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,350,000
Das 1000 m² große Hotel befindet sich in der Gegend von Agios Georgios Argyradon und besteht…
Hotel 7 Zimmer
Livadi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of 385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Afionas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Ipsos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein 2.000 m² großes Aparthotel am Strand von Ipsos im nordöstlichen Teil vo…
