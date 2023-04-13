Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Berghütte kaufen in Regionalbezirk Korfu, Griechenland

30 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kokkini, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Skripero, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen, ein operatives Geschäft - Bar-Restaurant für 500 Sitzplätze. Es wurde 2008 geb…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Acharavi, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Analipsi, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Korakades, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 12 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
In the exclusive area of Corfu for sale business space.Business space has an area of 135 squ…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
Im Süden der Insel Korfu, im Zentrum eines der beliebtesten Dörfer, steht ein Hotel zum Verk…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agii Deka, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agii Deka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kato Korakiana, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kato Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Building for sale total area of ​​360 sqm (ground floor, first floor, second floor), which c…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmerin Gardelades, Griechenland
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Gardelades, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Paleokastritsa, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Paleokastritsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 1000 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Gebäude hat einen Aufzug. …
Hotel 17 Zimmerin Kontokali, Griechenland
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Es gibt ein separates Hotel - zum Verkauf, das aus zwei Gebäuden und einem Schwimmbad ( 7x15…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kavos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 Schlafzimmerin Gimari, Griechenland
Hotel 7 Schlafzimmer
Gimari, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 630,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 329 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel verfügt über 3 Ebenen. Der Unte…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Gimari, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Gimari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmerin Boukaris, Griechenland
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmer
Boukaris, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer 8 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Dassia, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Gordios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Astrakeri, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 175 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Ein herrlicher …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kentroma, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kentroma, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale, a small beachfront hotel of 670 sq.m located in the northeast of Corfu in the area…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Katavolos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,120,000
Zum Verkauf stehen zwei Studio-Apartments mit einer Gesamtfläche von 100 m² und eine freiste…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Boukaris, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Boukaris, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
On the south of Corfu, in one of the most popular places, for sale ready-made business. The …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kariotiko, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kariotiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
In der Gegend von Kassiopi stehen 4 Häuser zum Verkauf. Das 1. Haus von 140 m² besteht aus 3…
Hotel 15 Zimmerin Kassiopi, Griechenland
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
15 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,300,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Mini-Hotel - mit einer Fläche von 330 m² auf der Insel Korfu. Das…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korfu, Griechenland

