Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Andere
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Hotel
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region der Ionischen Inseln
Hotels
Berghütte kaufen in Regionalbezirk Korfu, Griechenland
demos kerkyras
81
Korfu
79
Hotel
Alles löschen
25 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Korakades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 12 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 590,000
Im Süden der Insel Korfu, im Zentrum eines der beliebtesten Dörfer, steht ein Hotel zum Verk…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agii Deka, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kato Korakiana, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Building for sale total area of 360 sqm (ground floor, first floor, second floor), which c…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Gardelades, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Paleokastritsa, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
Hotel 17 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
17 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Es gibt ein separates Hotel - zum Verkauf, das aus zwei Gebäuden und einem Schwimmbad ( 7x15…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 Schlafzimmer
Gimari, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 630,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 329 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel verfügt über 3 Ebenen. Der Unte…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Gimari, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 12 Schlafzimmer
Boukaris, Griechenland
21 Anzahl der Zimmer
8 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Dassia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 175 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Ein herrlicher …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kentroma, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale, a small beachfront hotel of 670 sq.m located in the northeast of Corfu in the area…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Boukaris, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 270,000
On the south of Corfu, in one of the most popular places, for sale ready-made business. The …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kariotiko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
In der Gegend von Kassiopi stehen 4 Häuser zum Verkauf. Das 1. Haus von 140 m² besteht aus 3…
Hotel 15 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
15 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,300,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein Mini-Hotel - mit einer Fläche von 330 m² auf der Insel Korfu. Das…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Korfu, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte