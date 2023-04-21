Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Neue Gebäude
Wohnung in Griechenland
Haus in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
26 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Produktion
Sykamino, Griechenland
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Geschäft
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Pissonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Vasiliko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein dreistöckiges Gebäude -, bestehend aus 12 Wohnungen am Westkap von Evia…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 340,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
kommerziell 2 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 221,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 400 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Zu verkaufen zwei Büroräum…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The commercial property is situated…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie auf der Insel Euböa mit einer Fläche von 1.370qm. Es ist …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Gewerbeimmobilie in der Stadt Chalkida, Euböa. Es besteht aus zw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Aliveri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale business of 1700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fu…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
There is offered for sale a plot of land in the Town of Xalkida in which there is a detached…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein einzigartiges Objekt in der Stadt Aulida. Eine 4-stöckige Villa v…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 207 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt eine Klimaanlage …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Paralia Agias Annas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten ein Campingplatz in Euboia, nahe dem Strand von Agia Anna im Norden vo…
