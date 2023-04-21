Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Geschäftsimmobilien in Chalkida, Griechenland

Nea Artaki
4
Amarynthos
3
Vasiliko
3
Aliveri
1
Eretria
1
26 immobilienobjekte total found
Produktion in Sykamino, Griechenland
Produktion
Sykamino, Griechenland
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Geschäft in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Geschäft
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Pissonas, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Pissonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Vasiliko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Vasiliko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein dreistöckiges Gebäude -, bestehend aus 12 Wohnungen am Westkap von Evia…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 340,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
kommerziell 2 Zimmer in Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 2 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 221,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 400 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Zu verkaufen zwei Büroräum…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The commercial property is situated…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie auf der Insel Euböa mit einer Fläche von 1.370qm. Es ist …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Gewerbeimmobilie in der Stadt Chalkida, Euböa. Es besteht aus zw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Fylla, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Ano Vathia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Fylla, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Amarynthos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Aliveri, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Aliveri, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale business of 1700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fu…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
There is offered for sale a plot of land in the Town of Xalkida in which there is a detached…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Avlida Strand, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein einzigartiges Objekt in der Stadt Aulida. Eine 4-stöckige Villa v…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Kalamos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kalamos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Nea Artaki, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 207 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland. Es gibt eine Klimaanlage …
Hotel 1 Zimmer in Amarynthos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer in Paralia Agias Annas, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Paralia Agias Annas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,900,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten ein Campingplatz in Euboia, nahe dem Strand von Agia Anna im Norden vo…
