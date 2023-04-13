Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Gewerbeimmobilien am meer in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

17 immobilienobjekte total found
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Hotel in 100 Metern Entfernung vom Meer auf der Insel Euböa. Die gesamt…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Ano Vathia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Fylla, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 674 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Ein herrlicher Blick auf d…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Akti, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Akti, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 900 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Der…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Loutra Gialtron, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Loutra Gialtron, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Hotelgebäude im nördlichen Teil der Insel Evia in der Stadt Lutra Yaltr…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Avlida Strand, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf ein einzigartiges Objekt in der Stadt Aulida. Eine 4-stöckige Villa v…
Hotel 33 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Ilia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,000,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf einen Küstenkomplex in Euböa an. Es ist eine Küstenregion von 10 Morg…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Nea Artaki, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

