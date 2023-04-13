Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Mittelgriechenland
Hotels
Hotel in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Hotel in 100 Metern Entfernung vom Meer auf der Insel Euböa. Die gesamt…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
koroneia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Dieses schöne Hotel wird zum Verkauf angeboten. Es liegt nordwestlich von Athen in der Nähe …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Es steht ein wunderschönes Hotel am Ufer der Ägäis auf der Insel Euböa in der Nähe des Stran…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Akti, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 900 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Der…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amfiklia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
biniane, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eptalofos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 870,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
