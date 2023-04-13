Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hotel in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Hotel in 100 Metern Entfernung vom Meer auf der Insel Euböa. Die gesamt…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin koroneia, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
koroneia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Dieses schöne Hotel wird zum Verkauf angeboten. Es liegt nordwestlich von Athen in der Nähe …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Es steht ein wunderschönes Hotel am Ufer der Ägäis auf der Insel Euböa in der Nähe des Stran…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Arachova, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Akti, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Akti, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 900 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Der…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Amfiklia, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amfiklia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 430,000
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
Hotel 33 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 33 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
33 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin biniane, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
biniane, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Eptalofos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eptalofos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 870,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Nea Artaki, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Amarynthos, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Loutra Edipsou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

